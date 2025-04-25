Man sentenced for intentionally setting Cornelius home on fire with family inside

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A man has been sentenced in connection with setting a home on fire in Cornelius in 2022, according to the police department.

On November 9, 2022, an officer was patrolling on Smith Circle when he came across a vehicle and a house on fire.

That officer then began radioing for help, as well as alerting the four occupants of the home.

On April 23, a jury found Mark Liventsov guilty in this case. He was charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree arson, one count of malicious damage to occupied property by use of incendiary material, and one count of burning caused by the commission of another felony.

A judge then sentenced Liventsov to 157-201 months in prison.

“This is a big win for the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, the Cornelius Police Department, and the family,” says Cornelius Police Deputy Chief Jennifer Thompson. “This was devastating to the victims as they lost their home and belongings, but we are so grateful they are here with us today. This victory is a testament to our officers’ and detectives’ hard work and dedication, and we are thankful that this case has come to a successful conclusion. We thank the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office and the jury members for their time and attention.”

