Local

Man sentenced for racist threat with firearm at NoDa pizza shop

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Maurice Hopkins faces federal charges after authorities said he made racial remarks at Zämbies Pizza in NoDa and then returned with a gun. Maurice Hopkins faces federal charges after authorities said he made racial remarks at Zämbies Pizza in NoDa and then returned with a gun.
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The man who made racial remarks and threatened to shoot up a NoDa pizza shop will spend a little more than three years in federal prison.

A judge sentenced Maurice Hopkins to 40 months behind bars Thursday.

Maurice Hopkins

In 2024, he threatened a group of eight Indian customers at Zämbies Pizza then returned minutes later with a loaded AR-15 style rifle, police say.

READ MORE >> Mt. Holly man admits to racist threat with firearm at NoDa pizza shop

Hopkins pleaded guilty last year to interfering with federally protected activities.

VIDEO: Man kicked out of NoDa pizza shop for racist remarks returns with gun

Man kicked out of NoDa pizza shop for racist remarks returns with gun

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read