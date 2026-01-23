Man sentenced for racist threat with firearm at NoDa pizza shop

CHARLOTTE — The man who made racial remarks and threatened to shoot up a NoDa pizza shop will spend a little more than three years in federal prison.

A judge sentenced Maurice Hopkins to 40 months behind bars Thursday.

Maurice Hopkins

In 2024, he threatened a group of eight Indian customers at Zämbies Pizza then returned minutes later with a loaded AR-15 style rifle, police say.

Hopkins pleaded guilty last year to interfering with federally protected activities.

