Man sentenced in robbery of Smoothie King at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE — A 36-year-old man will spend the next 88 to 118 months in prison after a jury found him guilty of robbing a northwest Charlotte Smoothie King at gunpoint.

It happened in August 2023.

According to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, Caezare Haynes flashed a gun and told a worker at the Smoothie King he “wanted it all.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department then tracked Haynes through video to his home in Rock Hill, where he was arrested.

The DA’s office said he stole $500 from the business.

