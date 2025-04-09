Man sentenced in robbery of Smoothie King at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE — A 36-year-old man will spend the next 88 to 118 months in prison after a jury found him guilty of robbing a northwest Charlotte Smoothie King at gunpoint.
It happened in August 2023.
ALSO READ: Two Charlotte Smoothie Kings under fire after receipts show racial slurs for customers names
According to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, Caezare Haynes flashed a gun and told a worker at the Smoothie King he “wanted it all.”
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department then tracked Haynes through video to his home in Rock Hill, where he was arrested.
The DA’s office said he stole $500 from the business.
VIDEO: Two Charlotte Smoothie Kings under fire after receipts show racial slurs for customers names
©2025 Cox Media Group