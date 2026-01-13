Man shot by officers was agitated, threatening, waving gun, Gastonia police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia released a clearer timeline on Tuesday about the chain of events before they shot and killed a man over the weekend.

Two Gastonia officers in plain clothes were inside Jakcob’s Food Mart at around 5:45 p.m., detectives said.

They were doing what a “routine compliance check” when Derrick Manigault came in.

Police said Manigault was agitated, waving a gun and making threatening movements before officers shot him.

Channel 9 spoke with his wife, Rebecca Insley, on Monday.

She claimed her husband didn’t own any weapons and that she never saw him carry one.

“Right now, I just need very basic details about my husband and his last moments,” she said.

Two officers involved in the shooting are on leave as the State Bureau of Investigation conducts its investigation, which could take several months.

