Man struck in east Charlotte dies from injuries

CHARLOTTE — A man has died following a crash in east Charlotte a few weeks ago, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Nov. 3, police responded to a collision on the 2900 block of Eastway Drive.

At the scene, they found a Chevrolet Silverado with front-end damage, as well as a person in the roadway.

The person, later identified as 45-year-old Olvin Calero Martinez, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

He later died from his injuries on Nov. 13, according to police.

An initial investigation indicated that Martinez was in the lane of travel, outside of the marked crosswalk, when he was hit by the Chevrolet.

However, the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call 704-432-2169.

VIDEO: Nurse stops to help after crash on I-77, ends up in armed confrontation

Nurse stops to help after crash on I-77, ends up in armed confrontation

©2025 Cox Media Group