Man struck and killed by Ford F550 in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A fatal collision occurred on Nov. 8 on US 70 near Snowhill Church Road in Burke County, resulting in the death of a pedestrian.

The incident involved a 2001 Ford F550, which struck Japheth Jesse Obanner, 29, who was walking in the roadway.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene at approximately 6:08 p.m. and conducted an investigation into the collision.

Initial findings indicated that impairment and walking in the roadway were contributing factors to the accident.

Obanner was wearing dark clothing in an unlit portion of the roadway at the time of the collision.

There will be no charges filed in this case, as the investigation concluded with the determination of contributing factors.

VIDEO: Fatal collision on I-40 West claims life of 22-year-old in Catawba County

Fatal collision on I-40 West claims life of 22-year-old in Catawba County

©2025 Cox Media Group