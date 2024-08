CHARLOTTE — A motorcyclist has died following a crash in north Charlotte Saturday afternoon, according to MEDIC.

The accident occurred on Parkwood Avenue near Harrill Street.

MEDIC said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the cause of this crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

