Mother goes to school, engages in fight between daughter, student

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 45-year-old woman went to a school to get in the middle of her daughter’s fight with another student, the Chester County sheriff stated.

The fight was in a bathroom at Chester High School early Thursday.

Jennifer Gregory got into the school through the office while on her cellphone, the sheriff stated.

She walked down the hall to the bathroom “and proceeded to engage in the fight with the juvenile student,” the sheriff said.

Jennifer Gregory was charged with assault by mob and disturbing schools.

Her 18-year-old daughter, Ashley Gregory, was charged with assault by a mob.

VIDEO: CMS Parent Says Son Is Bullied

Family Focus: CMS Parent Says Son Is Bullied Family Focus: CMS Parent Says Son Is Bullied

©2023 Cox Media Group