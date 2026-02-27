Man wanted in Virginia for shooting incident arrested in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Several agencies worked together to arrest a man wanted out of Virginia in Gaston County Thursday.

The Gastonia Police Department, county police and U.S. Marshals arrested Waldemar Cabrera Veliz.

Waldemar Cabrera Veliz

Veliz was wanted out of Chesterfield County, Virginia, for malicious wounding by firearm and four counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, police said.

The Gastonia Police Department showed appreciation for the coordination across state lines and relentless teamwork that made this arrest possible.

