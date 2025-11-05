Man who fired into car during robbery attempt gets 12-year sentence

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Lenoir man was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison after being convicted of violent crimes in Catawba County Superior Court on Nov. 4, the district attorney announced on Wednesday.

Marquel James Jackson, 30, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

The crime took place on Feb. 3 at a hotel in Hickory, where Jackson interacted with a female victim in a parking lot.

The victim managed to get Jackson out of her vehicle and attempted to leave, but Jackson fired two shots into the passenger side of her car, officials said.

The victim reported to investigators that Jackson tried to sell her drugs, and when she refused, he attempted to rob her of money.

Fortunately, the victim was not injured during the incident.

Jackson fled the scene and was apprehended six days later in Caldwell County.

He will serve his prison sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

