Man wins $1M off scratch-off he bought at Charlotte Walmart

RALEIGH — Jimareo Sherrill, of Charlotte, won $1 million on a $50 scratch-off ticket.

Sherrill bought the lucky $10 Million Spectacular ticket from the Walmart Supercenter on North Tryon Street, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery announced on Wednesday.

He chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $429,014.

Sherrill declined the annuity prize of $50,000 over 20 years.

