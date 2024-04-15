Man with gun at NC campground gets chased by police before crashing, shooting at deputies

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A disturbance at a Western North Carolina campground led to a chase and an shootout between the suspect and deputies on Saturday evening, according to ABC 13 in Asheville.

Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a disturbance at North Mills River Campground outside the Pisgah National Forest where campers reported a man threatening people with a gun, a spokesperson for Henderson County Sheriff’s Office told WLOS.

After deputies got to the campground, the suspect drove away and deputies began a chase. The suspect crashed and started shooting at deputies, who shot back.

A camper hoping to set up in Pisgah described the violent scene to WLOS.

“He was on the passenger side down on his knee across the hood with his firearm drawn on the suspect across the road,” said Jeremiah Justice. “There was a truck up on the bank, it looked like it went up there sideways or maybe they was chasing it and he wrecked right there, but that’s where the chase ended at. They had him, like I said, on gunpoint.”

WLOS reports that authorities declined to comment if anyone was hurt, but their news crew saw several car parts, broken glass and a significant amount of blood in the road.

Per protocol with officer-involved shootings, the deputies involved are on administrative leave and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

