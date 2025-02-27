Man with hatchet reported outside Hickory Walmart, charged with trespassing

HICKORY, N.C. — A man holding a hatchet was reported outside a Walmart in Hickory on Sunday, prompting a response from the Hickory Police Department.

The incident occurred at the Walmart located at 2525 Hwy 70 SE.

Although the man’s actions were deemed unusual, police determined they did not warrant criminal charges.

The investigation revealed that the man had previously been banned from the Walmart property.

As a result, Walmart has charged him with second-degree trespassing.

However, no criminal charges were filed regarding the hatchet incident.

