Man, woman accused of breaking Atrium Health security guard’s ankle

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested two people for breaking a security guard’s ankle at an area hospital.

Martha Hanen and Jacob Sprouse have been charged with assault on emergency personnel.

The incident occurred Tuesday night in a parking garage at Atrium Main.

Police said suspects assaulted the guard while he was trying to detain Sprouse.

However, CMPD has not released what led up to the incident.

Both suspects remain in jail.

