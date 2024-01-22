Man, young daughter carjacked at Belmont Waffle House, police say

BELMONT, N.C. — A father and his 13-year-old daughter were carjacked at gunpoint at a Waffle House in Belmont on Sunday.

Officers were called for an armed robbery around 9:45 p.m. to the restaurant at 603 Park Street, the Belmont Police Department said.

At the scene, the officers found a man and his daughter who had been robbed in the parking lot. The suspects stole the man’s wallet and his 2016 Black Chevrolet Tahoe.

No one was hurt, police said.

Officers only had vague descriptions of the suspects, saying they wore ski masks. The tag number for the SUV is TLZ1099. The suspects headed toward Interstate 85 and Park Street when they left the scene, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Rumney at 980-525-2131.

