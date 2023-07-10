‘Many sleepless nights’: Fort Mill family was pleased with new home until it rained heavily

FORT MILL, S.C. — A Fort Mill family was happy with the new home they bought until heavy rains brought large amounts of water down both sides of their house, making them nervous.

The Andersons bought a new construction house in the Trinity Ridge subdivision.

They live at the bottom of two hills, so Brian Anderson told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke he expected some water to collect on his property when it rained, but not the large amount that he’s seeing.

“The volume of the water is the problem,” he said.

He’s worried about his basement, foundation, HVAC unit, septic tank, and yard. He complained to the builder, JPOrleans, but says he got the runaround.

“Now maybe they did follow the site plan, but I don’t think they understood the volume of water that would be coming down here, right?” he said. “We were frustrated. Many sleepless nights, trying to figure out what do we do about this.”

Anderson emailed Action 9.

For more than a month, Stoogenke exchanged emails with the company. It didn’t explain who should have done what differently, but the builder seemed to get to the bottom of it. More importantly, both sides said Anderson would pick a contractor to fix it and JPOrleans would pick up the tab.

“Feel awesome. We feel awesome because we were frustrated. We’ve been trying to get them to come out here, just look at the issue, discuss it with us,” Anderson said.

Stoogenke says if you buy new construction, make sure you stay on top of the builder.

- If you don’t feel confident in your knowledge of what you’re looking at, don’t feel bad about bringing someone else or an expert with you to help.

- If you see something, make sure you call it out right away. You don’t want to wait.

