Masked gunman robs University City store; owner shaken

CHARLOTTE — New video shows the moment a University City cellphone store owner was robbed at gunpoint with the weapon pointed directly at his head. The suspect stormed behind the counter at Mobile Bling on University City Boulevard, forced the owner to hand over dozens of phones and cash, and threatened his life throughout the robbery.

Officers later arrested Na’Sean White about 11 miles away after a helicopter tracked him to east Charlotte, where investigators said he was found with stolen phones, cash and gloves matching the surveillance video.

In the surveillance video, the masked man wearing black and orange gloves went around the counter and opened the register Tuesday at the Mobile Bling on University City Boulevard near W.T. Harris Boulevard.

The owner, still shaken up, returned to the mobile repair shop.

“Don’t move! You better not move! Stop moving! Put them in the bag!”

Those are the words the owner said are stuck in his head.

“Hurry up! Look, hurry up! Go ahead!” the armed suspect said.

“I was just scared, and I was just shaking,” said the owner, who didn’t want to be identified.

He thought the suspect was going to kill him.

“This never happened in my life that someone (would) point a gun at my face and it’s like life and death,” he said.

The armed robber stuffed dozens of cellphones into a bag before going behind the counter and emptying the cash register.

He then fled.

Na’Sean White

“By the time he got out, the police start chasing him and they got him,” the business owner said.

Police arrested White who was about 11 miles from the scene in the woods of a neighborhood off Rocky River Church Road in east Charlotte.

White had a bag with 26 cellphones and more than $1,600 in cash in it.

He told Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers he found the bag of cellphones.

However, the police helicopter caught him dumping the gun behind an AC unit, and he was found with black and orange gloves on him similar to those seen in that surveillance video.

White was also charged with robbing a Circle K on Albermarle Road on Saturday.

“He’s an offender, a repeat offender. He should not be in the public,” the owner said.

