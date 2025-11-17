Matheson Avenue closed for streetscape project

CHARLOTTE — Matheson Avenue is closed between North Tryon Street and Jordan Place to work on a new streetscape project.

It includes adding pedestrian, bicycle and beautification improvements and will also enhance connectivity between North Tryon Street, the Lynx Blue Line and NoDa.

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

