Matthews bat tests positive for rabies, residents urged to be cautious

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A bat found in the Jaywick Lane area of Matthews has tested positive for rabies, according to Matthews Animal Control.

The rabies-positive bat was located and removed by animal control officials, and subsequent testing confirmed the presence of the virus.

Reports indicate that one human and one domestic pet have been exposed to the infected bat.

Residents in the area are urged to contact the Mecklenburg County Health Department if they or their pets have had any contact with a bat recently.

Officials warn that animals exposed to the rabies virus may not exhibit symptoms for 21 to 28 days.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant over the next 30 days for any signs of rabies in local animals.

If any animals show symptoms of rabies, residents should contact their local Animal Control office immediately.

The health department can be reached at 704-614-6512 or 704-589-3242.

