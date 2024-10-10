Matthews could lose free parking in downtown

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Drivers could lose access to 196 free parking spaces in downtown Matthews starting Friday.

Officials in Matthews said railroad company CSX owns the land and wants to charge the town $130,000 annually. Matthews currently pays CSX $800 per year to use the lot for free parking, which was part of a lease agreement three years ago.

Town officials said it’s leased land parallel to the train tracks since 1991.

CSX will lease it to a private company to create a paid parking program if Matthews does not agree to the increase, according to town leaders.

Matthews’ lease with CSX was scheduled to end later this year but since it did not comply, the lease will end Friday.

Town leaders want to discourage drivers from dishing out cash to park.

“Do not do paid parking,” Matthews Commissioner Ken McCool said. “Try and find a free alt alternative. I think we need to send a message that we do not want paid parking in Matthews. We want people to utilize the free spots. We want Matthews to be affordable for people who come to be able to get food, shop, eat, drink.”

Channel 9′s Erika Jackson asked if CSX would block off the spaces starting this weekend and when the third party plans to convert the lot to paid parking.

A spokesperson only said that it received an offer from a third party that would provide better liability for CSX.

“We can confirm that CSX received an unsolicited offer from a third party to lease the subject property that included better liability and indemnity protection for CSX,” the spokesperson said. “While discussing the new offer with the town of Matthews, CSX was unable to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.”

Town officials said it is working to create more free parking opportunities.

