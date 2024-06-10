Matthews granted $1M in federal funding toward affordable housing initiatives

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Town of Matthews has been granted $1 million of federal money toward affordable housing initiatives.

The announcement was made on Friday. The town credited Rep. Jeff Jackson for securing the funding.

Officials said the $1 million came from Community Project Funding. That means Matthews can specifically use it to obtain land on which to build affordable housing.

“The funding is a crucial step towards addressing the housing needs in our community,” Mayor John Higdon said in a statement. “We are grateful for Representative Jackson’s support and the positive impact this will have on our community.”

The grant money requires a 100% match from Matthews. Town officials said commissioners have already set aside $1.5 million of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funding toward affordable housing. Of the $1.5 million, they awarded $500,000 last year to the Greater Matthews Habitat to continue their mission of affordable housing work in Matthews.

The Board of Commissioners will determine exactly what Community Project Funding will be used for at a later time.

