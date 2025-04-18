Matthews local discusses becoming American Idol finalist

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews local Josh King is gearing up for a big American Idol episode this Sunday.

King has made it into the top 24 finalists, and his fate is now in the hands of voters.

Channel 9 spoke with him after this high-energy performance from Hawaii aired on Monday night.

“I’m still standing better than I ever did. Looking like a true survivor, feeling like a little kid,” said King.

The Charlotte Airport pianist said this all happened because he took a chance.

“I only became a part of this because I had the impulse to send in a video, and on the deadline, I was thinking, ‘Nothing’s gonna happen, nothing’s gonna happen, and something did happen, and that’s the only reason I’m here right now, and it’s been a massive learning experience,” said King.

He said he’s gotten a lot of support from his hometown, with people sending him messages every day, cheering him on.

