Matthews police asks public’s help finding missing teen

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing teen girl.
Police are searching for 15-year-old Taliyah Anderson.
Anderson has been described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Officials said she was last seen wearing a red Budweiser sweatshirt with a dark undershirt, dark jeans, and black and white slippers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
No additional details have been made available.
