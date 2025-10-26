Local

Matthews police asks public’s help finding missing teen

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Matthews police asks public’s help finding missing teen
Matthews police asks public’s help finding missing teen (Matthews Police Department)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing teen girl.

Police are searching for 15-year-old Taliyah Anderson.

Anderson has been described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a red Budweiser sweatshirt with a dark undershirt, dark jeans, and black and white slippers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Chaotic scene captured as officer mistakenly shoots colleague

Chaotic scene captured as officer mistakenly shoots colleague

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read