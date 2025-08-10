Matthews Police seeking help locating missing man

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police are seeking help to locate Keith Bryant Powell, 59, who was last seen on Aug. 7 at approximately 8:00 a.m. in the area of Gander Cave Lane in Matthews.

Powell is described as a light-skinned Black male with freckles, approximately 5-foot-11 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has short black hair, but his clothing description at the time he went missing is unknown.

Powell is known to either walk or ride the bus, which may assist in locating him. However, it is unclear whether he was walking or riding the bus when he was last seen.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Powell’s whereabouts to contact them at 704-847-5555 or call 911.

