Mayor and council members call emergency meeting over cooling center setup

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia City Council held an emergency meeting to address issues with the city’s cooling stations, where volunteers were reportedly threatened with arrest for trespassing.

The meeting was called after council members criticized the setup of cooling stations outside the old Salvation Army Shelter, a building with air conditioning that the city owns.

Councilwoman Cheryl Littlejohn expressed her dissatisfaction with the situation, highlighting the need for better solutions to help those suffering from the heat.

“This is unacceptable,” said Councilwoman Cheryl Littlejohn, referring to the fans set up outside the air-conditioned building.

“My concern is that the indignity and the danger will continue, and somebody’s going to die,” said Dwayne Burks, founder and director of Gateway Ministry.

The controversy began when the first cooling stations were set up on Friday, and frustrations quickly arose.

Councilwoman Littlejohn took to Facebook to voice her concerns about the fans being placed outside instead of utilizing the air-conditioned space available in the old Salvation Army Shelter.

John McIntosh, a visitor to the cooling station, noted that it was cooler in the shade with the fans, but still hot.

He expressed disbelief at the threat of arrest faced by volunteers who opened the building.

The mayor of Gastonia also expressed frustration with city officials who blocked efforts to use the Salvation Army building as a cooling center.

He indicated a willingness to call emergency meetings daily if necessary to find a solution to help those in need.

