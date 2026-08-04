McBee Town Council to meet for first time since misconduct scandal

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — For the first time since the misconduct scandal involving McBee police officers and the mayor, the town council is set to meet.

We’re told council could discuss McBee Police Chief Tim Knight and his future with the department.

Last week, state investigators charged Knight, Mike Irvin, former officer Greg Block and Mayor Glenn Odom with misconduct and conspiracy.

Investigators say they worked together writing tickets and imposing fines that were designed to generate money for the town and buy equipment.

An attorney for Mayor Odom told Channel 9 he has no plans to step down.

We reached out to Governor Henry McMaster’s office to ask if he could force the mayor to step down.

A spokesperson said: “As provided by South Carolina State Law, the Governor does not have the authority to suspend him until there has been an indictment.”

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