MCSO, SBI investigating in-custody death in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are looking into an in-custody death at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center Friday morning.

A medical emergency was reported in the housing unit where 42-year-old Jason Hicks was assigned early Friday morning, deputies said. Hicks was taken to Atrium Health Main after it was determined that he required further medical care.

Hicks was pronounced deceased around 8:30 a.m. at the hospital.

“I have the unfortunate duty of sharing the passing of Mr. Jason Hicks, who was in our custody. Any loss is heartbreaking, and it can feel even heavier during the holidays,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a release. “His next of kin has been notified, and we extend our condolences to his family and loved ones, with hopes they find comfort in the memories they shared with him.”

Hicks was processed into custody at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central on Dec. 19.

The investigation remains ongoing. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

