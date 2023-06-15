Meal programs ensure kids don’t go hungry over the summer

FORT MILL, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Education’s Summer Break Café and the Seamless Summer Option meal programs have approximately 1,100 meal sites operating throughout the state.

The options ensure that no child goes hungry, because school is out for the summer.

“I think it’s really good that they do this,” said Avery Smith, an 11th-grade student.

Smith enjoyed lunch Thursday with dozens of other kids at York Comprehensive High School thanks to the federal funding.

“The objective is to feed any child,” said Latisha Holt, the director of Dining Services at York School District 1. “We don’t know if they’re eating during the summer. So, we’re just there to make sure that they’re getting a nutritional meal breakfast, and lunch every single day.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the programs.

They’ll come out of their houses when they see that we’re coming because they’re hungry and it’s a valuable program to make sure that everybody is fed,” Holt said.

She said that next year, students can get free meals during the school year, as well, without having to apply for free and reduced lunch.

“It takes out the stigma,” Holt said.

Smith said the program can help countless young people.

“Some people don’t have lunch at home and I’m happy they give us the opportunity to have school lunch here,” Avery said.

Rock Hill Schools will also offer meals to students next school year without an application.

Click here for more information on the USDA Summer Meal Programs. You can also call 1-866-3-HUNGRY (348-6479) or text ‘FOOD’ to 304-304.

