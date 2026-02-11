Measles alert: Mecklenburg County issues exposure notice

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Public Health has issued a measles exposure notice for several Charlotte locations, including a hospital and a restaurant. Health officials are advising residents who visited these sites on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 to monitor for symptoms.

Mecklenburg County currently has three reported cases of measles. Health officials stated these new exposures are not linked to the local cases, but are instead connected to a case from another jurisdiction. The notice was issued because investigators were unable to identify or contact everyone who may have been exposed.

Potential exposures at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, located at 1000 Blythe Blvd., occurred on Feb. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Feb. 4 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Officials noted that Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital was not affected by this exposure notice.

The Chipotle located at 239 S. Kings Drive was identified as an exposure site on Feb. 3 between 9:50 p.m. and 11:50 p.m.

Two Goodwill retail locations were also involved on Feb. 4. One exposure occurred at 58085 University Point Blvd. from noon to 3:45 p.m. The second took place at 3710 W. W.T. Harris Blvd. from 2 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Health officials stated that these locations were not the source of the infection and are now safe to visit.

The businesses and the hospital are currently working with public health investigators.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that can cause serious complications. The virus can remain active and infectious in the air or on surfaces for up to 2 hours after an infected person has left an area. Symptoms typically include a fever, runny nose, cough, rash and red eyes.

Residents who observe symptoms of measles are advised to call their doctor, clinic or emergency department immediately. Health officials emphasized that it is important to call a health care facility before arriving to receive instructions that can prevent the further spread of the virus.

The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, known as MMR, is widely available through health care providers and retail pharmacies across the county. The vaccine is also offered at the Mecklenburg County Public Health Immunization Clinic.

All cases and exposure notices are reported on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services measles dashboard. The dashboard is scheduled to update every Tuesday and Friday.

