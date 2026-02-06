Measles case confirmed in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — An unvaccinated person has tested positive for measles in Lincoln County, health officials say.

The county put out a list of locations the sick person was at and when, including the Meating Place Restaurant, Ingles, and the Atrium Health Lincoln Emergency Room.

The state health department launched a new text alert system that will also send you alerts if they think you were exposed to it.

There have been 15 total cases in the state since December. There have been a total of 876 cases in South Carolina since September.

