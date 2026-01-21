Measles cases reach 558 in South Carolina, quarantine issued for students

A measles outbreak in South Carolina has reached 558 cases, prompting health officials to issue a warning about potential risks in neighboring North Carolina, which has reported 11 cases since December.

Health experts are indicating that communities should be prepared for further outbreaks, stating that this situation is evolving and could become more widespread.

Currently, 181 students from various schools in North Carolina are under quarantine due to potential exposure.

The most affected region in South Carolina is Spartanburg County, where health officials have traced many of the cases.

Despite prior vaccination, the outbreak has been linked to various public locations, including grocery stores and Clemson University, raising concerns about community transmission.

Meredith Hartman, a Charlotte mother, expressed her excitement about her growing family but also voiced concerns over the ongoing outbreak.

“It’s quite daunting, and it’s something that I’ve thought of a lot,” Hartman said, as her 6-year-old is fully vaccinated but her soon-to-be newborn cannot receive the vaccine until reaching 12 months of age.

Dr. Zack Moore, N.C.’s state epidemiologist, stressed the urgency of the situation, stating, “When it reaches a certain point, it can become explosive and really difficult to control.” He emphasized the need for vaccination as the most effective defense against measles.

According to health officials, children living in outbreak areas, like in parts of North Carolina, should receive the measles vaccine at six months of age as a precaution. This is in addition to the two standard doses received after the age of 12 months.

Health officials are monitoring the outbreak closely and encouraging families to ensure vaccinations are up to date.

Further updates on the situation are expected as health officials continue to track the outbreak and its impact on the community.

