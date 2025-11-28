Measles outbreak in South Carolina reaches 62 cases

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Health has reported seven new measles cases in the Upstate, bringing the total number of cases in the outbreak to 62.

Six of the new cases are household members of known cases who were already in quarantine, while one case involved an individual exposed in a school setting, officials said.

Currently, there are 144 people in quarantine and six in isolation, with specific schools affected, including Lyman Elementary, Boiling Springs Middle School, and D.R. Hill Middle School.

Students from the affected schools who have quarantined without becoming ill are scheduled to return to classes on Saturday, officials said.

SCDPH has issued a public exposure notification for anyone who visited Costco at 211 W. Blackstock Rd #1008b, Spartanburg, or its tire center on Nov. 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Potentially exposed individuals should monitor for measles symptoms through Dec. 9 and contact their healthcare provider if they become ill.

Measles symptoms typically begin 7-12 days after exposure and include cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, and fever, followed by a red blotchy rash.

SCDPH officials said the department is prioritizing MMR vaccination events and encourages community partners to request visits from the Mobile Health Unit.

Vaccines are available at primary care provider offices, pharmacies, and DPH Health Departments.

Outbreak data shows that 58 of the 62 cases are unvaccinated, with 3 partially vaccinated, officials said.

SCDPH officials said it continues to monitor the situation and urges individuals to stay informed and take precautions to prevent further spread of measles.

