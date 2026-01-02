Measles outbreak in South Carolina worsens with 185 cases reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) reported nine new cases of measles since Tuesday, raising the total number of cases associated with the Upstate outbreak to 185.

Currently, there are 223 people in quarantine and three in isolation, with the latest end date for quarantine set for Jan. 24, health officials said.

The outbreak has also affected neighboring North Carolina, where health officials confirmed a measles case in an unvaccinated child in Polk County, who developed symptoms before Christmas and has since recovered.

Four of the new South Carolina cases were linked to known household exposures, one resulted from a previously reported school exposure, while three cases have an unidentified source and one is under investigation, health officials said.

The current breakdown of the 185 measles cases indicates 40 are in children under age 5, 123 are between the ages of 5 and 17 and 16 are adults aged 18 and older.

Vaccination data reveals that 172 individuals were unvaccinated, four were partially vaccinated, one was fully vaccinated, while the vaccination status of others is still being investigated.

This underscores the contagious nature of measles, with individuals being contagious four days before and after the rash appears, indicating that mild symptoms can lead to unintended spread.

Health officials encourage those who believe they may have been exposed to measles to notify a health care provider before seeking care, allowing for necessary precautions to be taken to protect others in clinical settings.

Employers are urged to support workers following DPH recommendations to stay home if ill or in quarantine to further safeguard against outbreaks.

Vaccination remains the most effective method of preventing measles. Vaccines are available at various locations, including primary care offices, pharmacies and DPH Health Departments.

To bolster vaccination efforts, community partners interested in arranging an event with DPH’s Mobile Health Unit can submit requests through a form on the health department’s website.

VIDEO: Health department on alert after recent measles outbreak in SC

Health department on alert after recent measles outbreak in SC

©2026 Cox Media Group