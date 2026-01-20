Measles outbreak spreads to multiple schools and universities in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health says 88 new measles cases have been reported since Friday, raising the total tied to the Upstate outbreak to 646.

DPH reports 538 people are currently in quarantine and 33 are in isolation. The latest quarantine period is scheduled to end Feb. 23.

Based on the new cases, DPH has identified public exposures at the following schools: Starr Elementary (17 students in quarantine), Global Academy (13 students in quarantine), Boiling Springs High School (11 students in quarantine) and Chapman High School (less than 5 students in quarantine), Boiling Springs Elementary (students in quarantine to be determined) and Rainbow Lake Middle (students in quarantine to be determined).

Additionally, students remain in quarantine at the following schools: Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary (59 students in quarantine), Campobello Gramling School (46 students in quarantine), Crestview Elementary (22 students in quarantine), Libertas Academy (15 students in quarantine), Fairforest Elementary (14 students in quarantine), Berry Shoals Elementary (14 students in quarantine), Oakland Elementary (6 students in quarantine), Mabry Middle School (6 students in quarantine) and Landrum High School (6 students in quarantine).

Public exposures were also identified at Clemson University (34 students in quarantine) and Anderson University (50 students in quarantine).

