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Meck County to decide on $100K in taxpayers’ dollars for awards show

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE: Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte (Melissa Key)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County commissioners will decide on whether to provide tax dollars toward an awards show being held at the Spectrum Center.

READ MORE: Charlotte to host Stellar Gospel Music Awards this summer

The Stellar Gospel Awards are being held in Charlotte in August.

Commissioners will vote Tuesday to give the award show $100,000.

The Charlotte Regional Visitor’s Authority committed $200,000, and the state’s major events fund, which is funded by sports gambling tax proceeds, is providing $995,0000.

The City of Charlotte is not contributing tax dollars to the event.

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