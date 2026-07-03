Meck County to decide on $100K in taxpayers’ dollars for awards show

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County commissioners will decide on whether to provide tax dollars toward an awards show being held at the Spectrum Center.

The Stellar Gospel Awards are being held in Charlotte in August.

Commissioners will vote Tuesday to give the award show $100,000.

The Charlotte Regional Visitor’s Authority committed $200,000, and the state’s major events fund, which is funded by sports gambling tax proceeds, is providing $995,0000.

The City of Charlotte is not contributing tax dollars to the event.

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