Mecklenburg County approves $550K for improvements to 4 golf courses

CHARLOTTE — Hitting a golf ball and watching it glide into a sand trap is aggravating, but at least the next time you do it, the sand will be in top shape.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to spend about half a million dollars on improvements at four local golf courses.

The plans call for an overhaul of the sand traps, plus drainage work, cart path repair, and changes to the irrigation system at the courses. The county authorized spending $550,000.

The changes are coming to the Charles T Myers, Sunset Hills, Dr. Charles Sifford, and Harry L Jones golf courses.

