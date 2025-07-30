Mecklenburg County commissioners take next step in sales tax for transit plan

CHARLOTTE — We’ve been telling you about Mecklenburg County’s new transit plan for a year now, but county commissioners spent the afternoon telling voters why they want to add an additional sales tax to the November ballot.

There was a lot of discussion around what to include in the resolution at a special county commission meeting on Wednesday.

Commissioner Susan McDowell-Rodriguez represents southern Mecklenburg County, including Matthews, where residents are upset they won’t get rail service in this plan. She wanted the resolution to specify that 40% of the revenue will go to “rail” only, and how long the tax will last.

“It provides wiggle space. And that’s not what we need. We need people to understand exactly what they’re voting for. That this is a permanent tax increase that is gonna go on forever,” she said.

The county attorney recommended against some of her recommendations, which were ultimately not adopted.

Some local advocates for better transit wanted to see more explanation in the actual language that voters will see on the ballot.

“I would love for it to say you are voting on a 1% tax increase that takes the overall tax rate in Charlotte up to 8.5 percent for a tax that’s in perpetuity,” said Robert Dawkins with Action NC.

The rate would actually be 8.25 percent if voters approve the referendum, but the wording has already been set. It is specified in the state legislature’s bill. Voters will see a for or against box, with this statement: “one percent local sales and use taxes, in addition to the current local sales and use taxes, to be used only for roadway systems and public transportation systems.”

Larry Shaheen, an attorney who was instrumental in the process, told Channel 9 that the language was developed locally, then included in the state legislature’s bill.

Dawkins also says he wants to see better representation on the board of the transit authority that will be created.

“Meaning the people that ride the bus have seats on the board so you have representation for your taxation,” Dawkins said.

So commissioners have now set the language of the county’s resolution. Next step is for them to hear from you, which will be at a public hearing next Wednesday.

After that meeting, they’ll decide whether to officially add the referendum to November’s ballot.

