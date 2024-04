MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is benefiting from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Commissioners are expected to vote on whether to accept up to $1.2 million from the IRA.

That vote is expected to take place tonight.

The county says the money will be used to replace ozone monitors, cameras for monitoring stations, and equipment like zero air systems and hydrogen generators.

VIDEO: City council to vote on all-electric firehouse in Charlotte

City council to vote on all-electric firehouse in Charlotte













©2024 Cox Media Group