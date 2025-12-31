Mecklenburg County community resource center to close

CHARLOTTE — The Catherine M. Wilson Center will close its lobby to the public Wednesday, transitioning services to nearby community resource centers to enhance customer access to essential programs, the county announced.

The Catherine M. Wilson Center, on Billingsley Road, has historically offered assistance with Medicaid applications, food and nutrition services and energy assistance.

With the 2023 opening of the Ella B. Scarborough CRC in northeast Charlotte and the availability of the Valerie C. Woodard CRC in west Charlotte, customers will have access to a variety of resources in one place.

CRCs provide a wide range of health and human services, including employment assistance, Women, Infants and Children programs, child support services, public health services, veterans services and behavioral health counseling.

The Catherine M. Wilson Center, also known previously as the Wallace H. Kuralt Center, is set for renovation next year.

Online services will remain available here.

