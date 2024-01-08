Mecklenburg County Courts closed, all sessions cancelled Tuesday due to storm concerns

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Courts will be closed on Tuesday in anticipation of dangerous conditions from the incoming storm.

A press release sent on Monday night explained that the courts declared a “Code Green,” meaning all court sessions scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, will be rescheduled to the next available court date.

The courthouse will stay open during normal business hours.

People called for jury duty have been excused and should not report to the courthouse.

