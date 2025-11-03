Mecklenburg County to expand food resources as federal SNAP benefits are paused

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County leaders are set to announce a new plan to support additional food resources during the pause of federal SNAP benefits Monday afternoon.

According to a release, the county plans to allocate $740,000 to support food resources for residents affected by the suspension of SNAP benefits due to the federal government shutdown.

County officials have coordinated with local community and food resource partners to provide relief to the approximately 138,500 SNAP participants in the area. This funding will enhance food pantry resources, distribute additional food boxes, and offer financial assistance through gift cards and vouchers.

To address the immediate needs of residents, Mecklenburg County says it is expanding food pantry resources and providing 28,000 additional 7-day food boxes through Nourish Up. The county is also securing more food to maximize the capacity of food pantries at Community Resource Centers.

Newly approved emergency SNAP recipients will receive $50 food-only gift cards, with about 400 cards distributed weekly. Additionally, special $50 farmers market vouchers will be available to eligible SNAP households, totaling approximately 2,000 vouchers.

The county is also expanding its community food distribution efforts, including mobile market food distribution for SNAP-eligible seniors and a holiday turkey distribution event at the Ella B. Scarborough Community Resource Center on November 22, expected to serve around 1,000 households.

To support local food pantries, food donation boxes will be set up at Park and Recreation and Charlotte Mecklenburg Library locations. An online portal for financial donations to benefit Nourish Up has also been made available.

The county says while it can’t fully replace the $24 million monthly SNAP benefits, these measures aim to relieve the burden for residents as they await a resolution at the federal level.

County Manager Mike Bryant and other county leaders will address these changes at a press conference at noon at the Ella B. Scarborough Community Resource Center.

VIDEO: Mecklenburg County prepares for SNAP uncertainty

