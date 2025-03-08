Mecklenburg County Health Department: Some high school students may have been exposed to TB

CHARLOTTE — Multiple families with students at South Mecklenburg High School received emails from the Mecklenburg County Health Department asking that their students be tested for tuberculosis.

The health department contacted several families to inform them that their student may have been in close contact with a person infected with tuberculosis, or TB.

Students were informed that they would be tested free of charge at the school over the past two days. Blood samples were collected from the students.

Students’ families who were impacted received an email from the health department.

