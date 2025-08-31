Mecklenburg County introduces private breastfeeding pod at BOPlex

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Public Health has partnered with the BOPlex to introduce a Mamava Lactation Pod, providing a private space for breastfeeding and pumping at BOPlex events.

The new lactation pod is part of an initiative to support breastfeeding families attending events at the BOPlex, which includes the Bojangles Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium, according to Mecklenburg County officials.

“Offering safe spaces like this at public locations helps encourage breastfeeding, which we know gives babies a healthy start at life,” said Public Health director Dr. Raynard Washington.

Breastfeeding offers several health benefits for babies, including lowering their risk of asthma, obesity, type 1 diabetes, and sudden infant death syndrome, officials said. It also benefits mothers by reducing their risk of breast and ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Dr. Kimberly Scott, assistant health director for population health, emphasized the importance of access to private breastfeeding spaces, stating, “Ensuring access to private breastfeeding spaces helps to keep parents, families and babies in our community healthy.”

