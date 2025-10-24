Mecklenburg County juvenile detention center remains closed, future uncertain

CHARLOTTE — Nearly three years after Sheriff Garry McFadden closed Mecklenburg County’s only juvenile detention center, there is still hope among some in the criminal justice system for its reopening, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The facility, once known as Jail North, was shut down in 2022 due to staffing issues, and local teenagers charged with crimes are now sent to a state juvenile facility in Cabarrus County. State public safety leaders and local advocates agree that something important was lost when the facility closed.

“I tried to lease. I tried to buy. I tried to offer incentives for them to do it,” said William Lassiter, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Public Safety. “All those have been rejected. At this point, I feel like the ball is in their court.”

The juvenile detention center, Jail North, was praised for its programs and convenience before its closure. According to a collective of local advocacy groups known as Children’s Alliance, the center offered additional vocational training, creating new options for youth upon release.

“This detention center was hailed as outstanding and served as a model for other jurisdictions,” the groups stated in a position paper.

Sheriff McFadden has kept artwork and a memoir from former inmates, highlighting the positive impact the facility had on some teenagers.

“I don’t know what they’re getting at other facilities,” McFadden said. “We give them time... We had speaking engagements. We had public speaking classes. Families loved to come there because they (could) interact with their children.”

The closure of Jail North has led to logistical challenges, as teenagers now have to travel further to attend court dates, which can lead to delays in cases. District Attorney Spencer Merriweather noted that the proximity of Jail North to the county courthouse was beneficial for ensuring timely court appearances.

With an election set for next year, the future of Jail North remains uncertain, as Sheriff McFadden’s plan to reopen the facility has been deemed unfeasible by the state. The decision on whether to revive the juvenile detention center may ultimately rest with new leadership.

