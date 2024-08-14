Mecklenburg County now accepts wood at recycling centers

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County’s enhanced recycling program now allows residents to drop off old wood furniture at its full-service centers.

You can now bring your old furniture, pallets, door frames, and other clean wood waste to the county’s three recycling centers. The wood can even have varnish or paint on it. See the full list below.

The county says the wood will be used in furniture construction.

For residential customers, the first item is free. Flat fees start at $8 for multiple items.

There is a list of acceptable clean wood waste items:

Pallets and wood packaging, like crates

Solid untreated wood (2x4s, etc.)

OSB board and plywood products

Wooden furniture (desks, dressers, etc.)

Wooden doors and frames

Construction wood waste (clean)

Particle board

Things you cannot drop off for recycling – these items can be dropped off, but will go to the landfill:

Telephone poles and treated lumber

Pressure-treated lumber

Excessive contamination (plastics, cardboard, etc.)

Rotten wood or railroad ties

MDF and laminate flooring

