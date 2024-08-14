Local

Mecklenburg County now accepts wood at recycling centers

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

old wood furniture (Source: Mecklenburg County)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County’s enhanced recycling program now allows residents to drop off old wood furniture at its full-service centers.

The power of a retrofit: Which home improvements can keep your energy costs down?

You can now bring your old furniture, pallets, door frames, and other clean wood waste to the county’s three recycling centers. The wood can even have varnish or paint on it. See the full list below.

The county says the wood will be used in furniture construction.

For residential customers, the first item is free. Flat fees start at $8 for multiple items.

For more pricing information, click here.

There is a list of acceptable clean wood waste items:

  • Pallets and wood packaging, like crates
  • Solid untreated wood (2x4s, etc.)
  • OSB board and plywood products
  • Wooden furniture (desks, dressers, etc.)
  • Wooden doors and frames
  • Construction wood waste (clean)
  • Particle board

Things you cannot drop off for recycling – these items can be dropped off, but will go to the landfill:

  • Telephone poles and treated lumber
  • Pressure-treated lumber
  • Excessive contamination (plastics, cardboard, etc.)
  • Rotten wood or railroad ties
  • MDF and laminate flooring

VIDEO: Charlotte’s first creative reuse center expands

Charlotte’s first creative reuse center expands

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read