Mecklenburg County offers $600K in incentives to boost hiring

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County is giving $600,000 in incentives to businesses to entice new employees.

According to reports from the Charlotte Business Journal, the money is expected to create 800 jobs.

Shipping firm Maersk has committed to bringing its headquarters from New Jersey to Charlotte.

Pacific Life Insurance was considering New Jersey or Rock Hill for its first East Coast office, but ultimately decided on Charlotte.

Earlier this month, the Charlotte metro added the second-highest number of jobs nationwide last year.

Queen City Employers also added 37,000 jobs to the market in 2025. That was a nearly 3% increase, according to the Business Journal.

However, New York City beat out Charlotte with nearly 50,000 jobs.

VIDEO: Solar companies shift strategies as incentives expire at end of 2025

Solar companies shift strategies as incentives expire at end of 2025

©2026 Cox Media Group