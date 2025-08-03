Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office welcomes feedback for reaccreditation assessment

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is undergoing a major review to maintain its national accreditation, and community input is being sought.

This review, conducted by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), ensures that the sheriff’s office meets high standards in its operations, public interactions, and safety service delivery.

To maintain accreditation, the sheriff’s office must comply with 166 standards, which cover policies, training, and public interactions.

Community members are encouraged to provide feedback on the sheriff’s office’s transparency, professionalism, and community engagement.

“During my tenure as Sheriff, standards, accountability, and national accreditation held great importance to me,” said Sheriff Gary McFadden in a press release. “Consequently, it was of great significance to establish CALEA and maintain its accreditation, in conjunction with all other relevant accreditations pertaining to law enforcement. We will always welcome the challenge to be greater.”

Comments can be submitted through the CALEA Public Comment Portal, accessible via the sheriff’s office website.

