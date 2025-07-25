Mecklenburg County to vote on penny sales tax for transit projects

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County commissioners are set to vote next month on whether to add a penny sales tax referendum to the November ballot.

The proposed sales tax is intended to fund transit projects, including the Red Line commuter rail, which would connect Uptown Charlotte to Iredell County.

The Red Line commuter rail is one of the key projects that would benefit from the proposed sales tax. This rail line aims to improve connectivity between Uptown Charlotte and Iredell County, potentially easing traffic congestion and providing a reliable transit option for commuters.

The decision by the Mecklenburg County commissioners will determine if voters will have the opportunity to decide on the sales tax in the upcoming November election.

