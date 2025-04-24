MEDIC: 1 person seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in south Charlotte Thursday morning, MEDIC said.
Traffic Team 9’s Mark Taylor reports it happened on South Boulevard, at Scaleybark Road and Old Pineville Road, just after 6:30 a.m.
Our Channel 9 photographer was on South Boulevard Thursday where officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were working to clear the scene.
MEDIC said one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
We’re working to find out what led up to the crash.
