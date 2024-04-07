MEDIC: 1 seriously hurt after shooting near west Charlotte church

CHARLOTTE — A person is fighting for their life after being shot near a west Charlotte church on Sunday afternoon.
MEDIC says the shooting happened just before 12:45 p.m. on Nobles Avenue off West Boulevard.
One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have not provided any information about what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.
At the scene, Channel 9 photographer Theo Bowie saw multiple CMPD cars lining both sides of the road.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
(WATCH BELOW:‘Took an amazing person’: Family mourns man shot, killed by 2 teens during home invasion)
©2024 Cox Media Group